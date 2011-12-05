MANILA Dec 5 The Philippines'
Marcventures Holdings Inc said on Monday it would sell
a total of 3 million wet metric tonnes of nickel laterite ore
within a three-year period to a firm exporting the metal to
China.
The company told the stock exchange its wholly owned
Marcventures Mining and Development unit signed the deal with
Dunfeng International (Phils) Inc, which also buys nickel ore
from other local miners for export to the world's second-largest
economy.
Marcventures holds a mining permit covering a 4,799-hectare
area in the southern Surigao del Sur province.
At 0245 GMT, shares of Marcventures were 2.4 percent higher
while the broader market fell 0.3 percent.
