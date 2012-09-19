* Three San Miguel units may need to issue $1.73 bln equity,
or delist
* Higher free float aimed at boosting liquidity
* JTH Davies, Lafarge among companies selling shares to
boost float
HONG KONG/MANILA, Sept 20 A deadline set for
listed companies in the Philippines to meet a 10 percent free
float requirement could prompt a spate of issuances in coming
months, but several firms, including units of San Miguel Corp
(SMC), may opt to delist instead.
If all the companies below the threshold were to comply with
the stock exchange rule, the new issuance over the coming months
could total around $3 billion, potentially swamping a market
whose benchmark index hit all time highs this year.
That would be nearly 60 percent more than last year's total
issuance, which is prompting deal-starved Asian bankers to focus
on the emerging business opportunities in the Philippines.
Already some companies have announced plans to sell more
shares. JTH Davies, with a free float of 8.8 percent,
unveiled plans to raise up to $155 million, while the cement
maker Lafarge Republic Inc's parent sold $27 million
worth of shares to increase free float.
But there remains considerable doubt over what SMC, the
country's largest diversified conglomerate, plans to do with
three units, San Miguel Brewery, San Miguel Properties
Inc and San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc.
They have among the lowest free floats, and for them to meet
the 10 percent threshold would require issuance of $1.73 billion
in new shares, according to Reuters' calculations.
Bankers expect some companies to opt for delisting, while
those that choose to increase their free float will want to
avoid rushing to the market with new issuance at the same time.
"The opportunity exists for companies to increase their free
float, but offerings will take some time to work through, and
not every company will choose to issue shares," said Steven
Barg, co-head of investment banking for Southeast Asia at
Goldman Sachs.
"It may not necessarily be a bonanza with 20 offerings in
the market over the next six months."
A higher free float would improve trading volumes, help
greater price discovery of stocks and lift revenue for the stock
exchange. It would also provide foreign institutional investors
with a wider range of stocks invest in.
Foreign investors were largely responsible for driving the
Philippine stock market to record peaks this year and a higher
free float will only help to attract more inflows, analysts say.
TIME RUNNING OUT
Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) President Hans Sicat is
optimistic that most companies will find ways to improve their
free float by the Dec. 31 deadline.
"The clock is ticking," Sicat told reporters last month. "We
are confident that most will be on their way to complying."
The so-called minimum public ownership rule has been around
for a while. It was suspended following the onset of the global
financial crisis and reinstated in late 2010 when companies were
given one year to comply. But having already granted an
extension to the end of 2012, Sicat said the exchange will not
move the deadline as it would be unfair to companies that have
already complied with the rules.
For some companies delisting may be the easier option.
"If a company doesn't need to raise funds now, or has access
to bank loans, then it may prefer to delist than be forced to
tap the equity capital markets unless the price is right," said
Patricia Tan Openshaw, a partner in Hong Kong at law firm Paul
Hastings, which has worked on four Philippines equity deals.
Twenty-seven companies have told the exchange that they are
short of the required threshold, but the number could be as high
as 38, according to Reuters' calculations using publicly
available figures.
San Miguel Brewery's main shareholders, SMC and Japan's
Kirin Holdings, which holds a 48.4 percent stake, are
discussing ways to increase the free float.
But a voluntary delisting is on the cards if no agreement is
reached, SMC's investor relations department said in an e-mail
to Reuters.
San Miguel's property unit might also be delisted, though
San Miguel Pure Foods will "most likely be able to increase its
float to more than 10 percent", SMC added.
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, with a free float of
0.2 percent, is among companies considering delisting as it has
no need for new funds, the chief financial officer of its
parent, Metro Pacific Investments Corp, told local
media last month.
Dairy maker Alaska Milk Corp, with a 2.3 percent
free float, filed for a voluntary delisting this month after a
buyout offer from Dutch company Royal FrieslandCampina.
($1 = 41.6250 Philippine pesos)
