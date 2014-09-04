MANILA, Sept 4 Petron Corp, the
largest oil refiner in the Philippines, said on Thursday it
plans to raise as much as $229 million by selling preferred
shares.
In a disclosure, the company said its executive committee
approved the public offer of 7 billion pesos worth of preferred
shares, with an oversubscription option of up to 3 billion.
Petron, owned by the country's most diversified conglomerate
San Miguel Corp, is spending $2 billion to upgrade its
refinery in Bataan province west of Metro Manila.
Shares of Petron rose 0.17 percent to 11.98 pesos apiece
while the broader index inched up 0.11 percent as of 0153
GMT.
(1 US dollar = 43.5150 Philippine peso)
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry)