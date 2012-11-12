UPDATE 1-Top Philippine lawmaker labels casino attack a "terrorist" act
* CCTV appears to show gunman stealing gambling chips (Adds details of cctv footage, police comments)
Nov 12 Philippine oil refiner Petron Corp , a unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, said it had net income of 500 million pesos ($12 million) in the third quarter, rebounding from the previous quarter's net loss of 2.1 billion pesos.
Petron gave no comparative year-ago figure. In a previous filing, it reported an unaudited net profit of 1.55 billion pesos in the third quarter of 2011.
For the company's statement, click on link.reuters.com/quw83t.
($1 = 41.1 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
* CCTV appears to show gunman stealing gambling chips (Adds details of cctv footage, police comments)
MUMBAI, June 3 Indian farmers in the western state of Maharashtra held back farm produce in the province for a third day on Saturday, despite the state's assurance that it would waive loans held by defaulting farmers with small tracts of land and low incomes.