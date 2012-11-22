MANILA Nov 22 Top Philippine gold and copper
producer Philex Mining Corp will not be allowed to
reopen its Padcal mine unless it pays a $24-million fine for a
tailings spill in August and completes cleanup operations, the
environment minister said on Thursday.
Philippine Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon
Paje has rejected Philex's appeal against a fine of 1 billion
pesos ($24 million) imposed by the government after the spill
polluted a river on the main island of Luzon used to supply
irrigation and a hydropower plant.
The government formally demanded payment of the fine in a
Nov. 21 letter by Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Director
Leo Jasareno to Philex President Eulalio Austin, and gave the
company 45 days to comply.
"We denied their petition not to pay the penalty," Paje told
reporters. "But we're open to their request for third-party
evaluation."
Water and sediment flowed into the river after leaking from
a tailing pond at the Padcal mine in the country's north. Philex
first discovered the leaks, which it said were not toxic, in
early August after two weeks of heavy rains dumped by typhoons,
prompting it to immediately close the mine.
Philex will make another appeal, saying it is not liable for
the penalty because a fortuitous event caused the spill.
"We will appeal the decision," Michael Toledo, senior vice
president and spokesman for Philex, said. "I understand
Secretary Paje is open to another appeal or a proposal on how to
go about this."
Philex was looking to resume Padcal's mining and milling
operations by the second quarter of 2013, Toledo said.
In his letter, Jasareno said the Padcal incident was not a
fortuitous event because the weather bureau had issued typhoon
warnings. "PMC (Philex) had the opportunity to prepare and check
the operations and stability of mine structures and facilities."
Philex shares, which have fallen 35 percent this year and
around 5 percent since August, lost as much as 1.3 percent on
Paje's statement. The main share index was little
changed, having climbed 27 pct this year to record highs this
week.
Last month Paje said the Padcal incident had convinced the
government not to rush approval of mining projects, including
the $5.9-billion Tampakan copper-gold project of global miner
Xstrata Plc in the southern Philippines.
Project delays would rein in mining investment at about $500
million this year, Jasareno said on Thursday, less than a
quarter of his previous forecast of $2.3 billion.
($1=41.1 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)