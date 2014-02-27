Feb 27 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2013 (in billion pesos) Net income 0.342 vs 0.209 Core net income 1.51 vs 1.69 Revenue 10.46 vs 9.14 NOTE: Philex Mining Corp, controlled by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Co Ltd, is the Philippines' biggest miner producing mainly gold and copper. Click on (link.reuters.com/ryv27v) to view full disclosure on Philex's results. ($1 = 44.7 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)