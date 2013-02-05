* Deal is 2nd for CVC in Southeast Asia in less than a month
* CVC has also acquired Malaysia's 2 main KFC franchises
* PLDT to retain 20 pct of the asset, SPi Global
By Rosemarie Francisco and Stephen Aldred
MANILA/HONG KONG Feb 5 Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Co said it will sell a majority stake in its
business process outsourcing unit to private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners Ltd - a deal that underlines rising interest in
the Philippines as an investment destination.
Terms of the PLDT deal were not disclosed, but a source
familiar with the matter said last month that PLDT was in
exclusive talks with CVC for a deal valued at about
$320 million including debt.
The deal is also the second that CVC has closed in Southeast
Asia in less than a month, after leading a consortium to acquire
Malaysia's two main KFC fast food franchises for $1.7 billion.
Private equity firms have been beefing up their capabilities
in Southeast Asia's rapidly growing economies and the unit had
also attracted interest from other buyout firms including Bain
Capital and Carlyle Group.
London-based CVC has a strong track record of landing deals
in Southeast Asia. In 2011, it bought 15 percent of the
Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp for $115
million and in 2000, it acquired industrial packaging maker
Steniel Manufacturing Corp.
CVC is also looking to exit its PT Matahari Department Store
asset in Indonesia, one of the most widely anticipated
deals in that country this year, which could fetch as much as
$3.5 billion through an M&A sale.
STRONG PHILIPPINES GROWTH
PLDT, the Philippines' second-most valuable listed firm,
said it would sell an 80 stake in SPi Global Holdings, a
diversified business process outsourcing firm with global
operations, and keep the remaining holding.
The deal is expected to be completed next month. PLDT said
it continually reviews its strategy and portfolio and the sale
represented an opportunity to realise attractive returns for
shareholders.
The Philippines' economy grew 6.6 percent in 2012, the
second-fastest pace so far in Asia after China, outpacing
government and market estimates. The benchmark Philippine stock
index is up nearly 11 percent this year after surging by
a third to become one of Asia's best performing markets last
year.
UBS was PLDT's exclusive financial adviser for the sale of
SPi Global. SPi has more than 18,000 employees and operations in
the United States, Europe, the Philippines, India, Vietnam and
Australia.