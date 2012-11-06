MANILA Nov 6 Philippine Long Distance Telephone
Co (PLDT), the country's most valuable listed company,
posted a 1 percent slide in quarterly profit as an intense
competition and the popularity of social media networking hurt
its mobile phone business.
PLDT, part-owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd
, Japan's NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo
, said its net income in July to September was 9.2
billion pesos ($223 million) compared with 9.3 billion pesos a
year earlier.
Core net profit, which excludes currency and
derivatives-related items, fell 2 percent to nearly 9.4 billion
pesos.
PLDT said it was maintaining its core net profit guidance of
37 billion pesos for the full year.
($1 = 41.2500 Philippine pesos)
