MANILA May 7 Philippine Long Distance Telephone
Co (PLDT) expects its 2013 core net profit to rise 2.7
percent, a pick up from the 4.4 percent drop in 2012, as
internet and broadband revenues increase.
PLDT, the country's second most valuable listed firm, gave
its forecast after posting on Tuesday an 8 percent drop in
first-quarter profit, partly due to lower foreign exchange and
derivative gains from a strong peso and costs related to job
cuts.
The company said net income from January to March was 9.2
billion pesos ($224.83 million) against a revised 9.96 billion
pesos in the same year-ago period.
Most Philippine market analysts do no provide quarterly
forecasts.
PLDT, part-owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd
, Japan's NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo
, in February reached a deal to sell for $316 million
its business process outsourcing unit to private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners Ltd. The deal was concluded last
month.
