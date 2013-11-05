BRIEF-PIMCO says Bill Gross, PIMCO have reached settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in Oct 2015
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
MANILA Nov 5 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) posted on Tuesday a 2 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher revenue and one-time gains from the sale of its business process outsourcing unit.
Net profit in the September quarter was 9.25 billion pesos ($213.6 million) compared with net profit of 9.1 billion pesos in the same period last year, the country's second most valuable listed firm said in a statement.
PLDT, owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd, Japan's NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo, said its core net profit, which excludes currency and derivatives-related items, rose 2 percent to 9.4 billion pesos.
Most market analysts in the Philippines do not provide quarterly forecasts.
PLDT had earlier set a full-year core net profit guidance of 38.3 billion pesos for 2013.
To view the company's statement, click on link.reuters.com/xer44v.
($1 = 43.3 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.