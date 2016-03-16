(Adds comments on planned charter changes, South China Sea,
writes through)
By Karen Lema
MANILA, March 16 Grace Poe, frontrunner in the
Philippines' presidential election campaign, said on Wednesday
she favoured relaxing restrictions on foreign ownership in
utilities and media as part of changes she would introduce in
the constitution.
The May 9 election is being closely watched by investors who
fear the political succession could derail average economic
growth of more than 6 percent a year and stall efforts to crack
down on corruption made under outgoing President Benigno Aquino,
who is limited to one term.
Poe, who is a senator, has campaigned on a pro-poor
platform, promising to build on Aquino's programmes of creating
jobs and building infrastructure, which have helped propel one
of Asia's fastest growing economies.
Foreigners are barred from owning media companies in the
Philippines and are restricted to 40 percent ownership of public
utilities.
"Within my first month in office, it will be part of the
agenda, the economic amendments of our constitution," Poe, 47,
told a business forum in Manila, referring to relaxing
restrictions on foreign ownership in utilities and media.
"Why not allow more foreign ownership for as long as they
employ Filipinos and there is also a technology transfer? I am
not for land ownership but I am for media, for certain
utilities, for academic institutions and also for the medical
profession."
The Supreme Court on March 8 ruled that Poe, who spent much
of her life in the United States, was eligible to run for
president, reversing a decision by the election commission that
disqualified her on grounds that she failed to meet a 10-year
residency requirement.
Poe also supported the lifting of a bank secrecy law as
senators launched an investigation on Tuesday into millions of
dollars hackers stole from the Bangladesh central bank's account
at the New York Fed and found their way into a Philippine bank.
Poe has been leading opinion polls with Aquino's chosen
successor, former interior minister Manuel Roxas, lagging behind
her and Vice President Jejomar Binay.
She is the adopted daughter of action movie hero Fernando
Poe who died soon after making an unsuccessful run for the
presidency in 2004.
She said she was also keen on signing free trade agreements
with other countries if elected.
On the South China Sea, Poe said there was a "need to be
able to engage China constructively to follow a peaceful code of
conduct" but added the Philippine military should be
strengthened.
"If our defence is strong then we will not be bullied as
easily as we are being bullied now."
China claims most of the South China Sea through which about
$5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. The
Philippines and neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam
also have claims.
(Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez,
Robert Birsel)