MANILA, March 16 Senator Grace Poe, frontrunner
in the Philippines' presidential election in May, said on
Wednesday she was in favour of signing free trade agreements
with other countries if elected.
"To ensure that (domestic) industries are not disadvantaged
in selling to the world, we should ensure that we join free
trade blocs set up to grant members preferential access to each
others' markets," Poe told a business forum.
"I am in favour of following the lead of our more
progressive ASEAN neighbors who are way ahead of us not just in
joining such blocs, but in signing bilateral free trade
agreements with other countries on their own."
The Philippine Supreme Court on March 8 ruled that Poe, who
spent much of her life in the United States, is eligible to run
for president, reversing a decision by the election commission.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)