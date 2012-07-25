(Corrects typo in par 2)
MANILA, July 25 Former Philippines president
Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, a key target in the government's
anti-corruption fight, was granted bail on election fraud
charges on Wednesday and walked out of an army hospital where
she had been detained since December.
But Arroyo could soon be back in detention with government
lawyers seeking another arrest warrant from the anti-graft
court, Sandiganbayan, over plunder charges involving the misuse
of state lottery funds, a non-bailable criminal offence.
Arroyo is also facing a graft charge over an aborted $329
million national broadband deal with China's ZTE Corp.
in 2007. She denies all the charges.
Arroyo's corruption trial is central to President Benigno
Aquino's pledge to tackle endemic graft that threatens to take
the shine away from an economic revival and investment rebound
in the Philippines. [ID:n:4E8DK3FJ]
"The fight against corruption continues," Aquino's spokesman
Edwin Lacierda told reporters after Arroyo was granted a 1
million pesos ($23,800) bail. "This will not dampen our resolve
to file and continue to institute corruption cases against
responsible officials."
The Philippine's anti-graft court on Tuesday issued a travel
ban, the third such order that will prevent Arroyo leaving the
country for treatment for a spinal problem.
The 65-year-old Arroyo, president from 2001 to 2010, walked
out the hospital wearing a neck brace and gray dress, and was
driven home in a white van.
Television footage briefly showed her smiling and waving to
supporters as her convoy made its way to her house.
A regional trial court granted her bail on the electoral
fraud case because it found the evidence against her to be weak,
based only on the testimony of a single witness. But the bail
petition of other accused -- Andal Ampatuan, former governor of
the southern province of Maguindanao, and election official
Lintang Bedol -- were denied.
Ampatuan is facing 57 murder charges for his role in what
was the country's worst politically-motivated killings in 2009,
when relatives of his political rival, civilians, and about 30
journalists were brutally killed.
Arroyo has already posted bail on three counts of graft
charges over allegations she and her husband got $30 million in
kickbacks from the ZTE broadband deal.
"We thank God and all the people who are praying for her,"
the former leader's daughter, Luli Arroyo-Bernas said in a
television interview, her voice cracking with emotion.
She insisted her mother was innocent and that the bail
decision showed "there's still hope that justice can prevail in
the country".
Arroyo's family and lawyers said the former leader would
seek further treatment for her ailment, and may consider going
overseas. She underwent a spine surgery last year.
"We will bring her to an alternative treatment facility,"
said Arroyo-Bernas. "We'll do everything possible to make her
well again."
Many fear she might escape prosecution once she leaves
detention. In November 2011, she attempted to leave for Hong
Kong for treatment but was stopped at the airport by government
agents. Days later, she was arrested on election fraud charges.
Arroyo, a sitting member of the lower house of Congress,
will have to get permission from three separate courts before
travelling abroad.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and
Michael Perry)