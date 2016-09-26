MANILA, Sept 26 Philippine President Rodrigo
Duterte said on Monday he would visit Russia and China this year
to chart an independent foreign policy and "open alliances" with
two powers with historic rivalries with the United States.
Duterte said the Philippines was at the "point of no return"
in its relations with former colonial ruler the United States,
so he wanted to strengthen ties with others, and picked two
global powers with which Washington has been sparring with on
the international political stage.
He last week declared he would soon - and often - visit
China, with which ties remain frosty over a South China Sea
arbitration ruling won by the Philippines in July. He said
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was expecting him in
Moscow.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion of trade moves annually. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have rival claims.
An arbitration court in The Hague in July invalidated
China's claims to the waterway in a case brought by the
Philippines, a ruling that Beijing refuses to recognise.
"I am ready to not really break (U.S.) ties but we will open
alliances with China and... Medvedev, he is awaiting there for
my visit," Duterte told reporters, adding he would open up the
"other side of the ideological barrier".
He welcomed investment and shrugged off rating agency
Standard and Poor's concerns last week about the Philippine
economy on his watch and his unpredictability.
"Never mind about the ratings," he said. "I will open up the
Philippines for them to do business, alliances of trade and
commerce."
The peso fell to its lowest since 2009 on Monday and foreign
investors have dumped local shares for six straight weeks,
worried about Duterte's anti-U.S. rhetoric and brutal war on
drugs, which has alarmed rights groups at home and abroad.
Duterte also said he would open up telecoms and airlines,
which are two domestic sectors long controlled by local players
and criticized for being uncompetitive. He did not elaborate.
The volatile leader's vitriol against the United States has
become a near-daily occurrence and source of both amusement and
concern. On Monday he accused Washington of "hypocrisy" and said
Americans were still "lording it over us".
His latest swipe included ruling out participation in a
maritime conflict should it be initiated by the United States,
despite a 1951 treaty between the two countries under which
Duterte said Manila was legally obligated to back Washington.
"I am about to cross the Rubicon between me and the U.S.,"
he said," without elaborating. "It's the point of no return."
It is unclear whether Duterte's outbursts will impact
relations between the two counties. Militaries of both sides are
due to carry out joint exercises in the first half of October.
The U.S. embassy in Manila on Monday announced two-week
deployment of a pair of C130 planes and 100 troops at an air
base in the central Philippines, the third of its kind this
year, as part of a rotational troops agreement.
Separately, Duterte said the United Nations, European Union
and United States would get a free hand to investigate the
killings in his anti-narcotics campaign, but only under
Philippine laws.
Deaths in the campaign have averaged over 40 a day since
Duterte took office on June 30.
