(Corrects typographical error in paragraph 5))
MANILA, June 1 Philippine press groups denounced
President-elect Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday for saying
journalists were being killed because they were corrupt and "you
are not exempted from assassination if you are a son of a
bitch".
Duterte's comments about extrajudicial killings, calling
bishops "sons of whores" and a joke about a murdered rape victim
do not appear to have dented his popularity in the largely Roman
Catholic country.
But his comments about killing journalists have struck a
nerve. About 175 journalists have been killed in the Philippines
since 1986, ranking it among the most dangerous places to work
in the news business.
Duterte addressed reporters on Tuesday in the southern city
of Davao, where his loud approval of hundreds of execution-style
killings of drug users and criminals over nearly two decades
helped propel him to the highest office.
"Most of you are clean, but do not ever say all journalists
are clean," he said. "Just because you are a journalist, you are
not exempted from assassination if you are a son of a bitch."
"... Most of those killed, to be frank, have done something.
You won't be killed if you don't do anything wrong."
When a female journalist asked a question, he wolf-whistled
at her.
Ryan Rosuaro, head of the National Union of Journalists of
the Philippines, said press freedom and murder were not joking
matters.
"It is appalling that President-elect Rodrigo Duterte should
justify the murder of journalists in the country by playing the
corruption card," he said.
Philippine Presidential Communications Secretary Herminio
Coloma said journalists had a fundamental right to protection.
"We deplore the proposition that some journalists may have
been assaulted or killed in view of their alleged involvement in
media corruption," he said in a statement. "It is the duty of
government to arrest, prosecute and punish those responsible for
violence against members of the media."
Romel Regalado Bagares, executive director of the Center for
International Law, said Duterte's comments showed "a cynical
attitude towards what is a serious concern to the international
community" and could perpetuate impunity for the killers.
The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines
also expressed alarm.
"Duterte's statement is a chilling reminder that journalists
in the Philippines continue to live under threat, decades after
(the association) was founded to fight for press freedom at the
height of Ferdinand Marcos's dictatorship," it said.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Nick Macfie)