By Neil Jerome Morales
DAVAO, Philippines, June 4 Philippine
President-elect Rodrigo Duterte warned mining companies to
"shape up", as he signalled he would prefer ownership of mining
assets to be left to local investors.
He also said the incoming government may rewrite rules to
limit environmental degradation in the sector.
Duterte, who assumes office on June 30, has named nearly all
his cabinet members this week but has yet to appoint a new
minister that will oversee the Southeast Asian country's mining
sector.
The country has among the largest untapped mineral resources
in the region but years of opposition from the Catholic Church
and a strong anti-mining lobby, as well as insurgency and
widespread corruption, have stalled many projects including the
$5.9 billion gold-copper Tampakan project in the southern
Mindanao island discovered in 1991.
"I have a big problem with mining companies. They are
destroying the soil of our country," Duterte told a crowd of
more than 100,000 in Davao celebrating his May 9 election
victory.
"The mining people must shape up. It has to stop. The
spoiling of the land, the destroying of Mindanao."
Swiss giant Glencore quit the Tampakan project in
2015, with the venture halted by a ban on open-pit mining in
Mindanao's South Cotabato province imposed from 2010. A local
company has taken over the project.
Duterte signalled that ownership of mining companies may be
best be left to locals.
"I want it to be a cooperative of all Filipinos. We will
support them and give them instructions how not to end up
spoiling the land, he said.
(Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alison Williams)