Philippine presidential candidate and Davao city mayor Rodrigo 'Digong' Duterte raised his arm by a supporter during a ''Miting de Avance'' (last political campaign rally) before the national elections at Rizal park in metro Manila, Philippines May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

DAVAO CITY, Philippines Philippines President-elect Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he would pursue an independent foreign policy and would not rely on long-time security ally the United States, when asked about relations with China including over the disputed South China Sea.

"I will be chartering a course on its own and will not be dependent on the United States," Duterte told a news conference after presenting his Cabinet, a day after he was officially proclaimed winner of the May 9 elections.

