By Peter Blaza
| ANGELES CITY, Philippines
ANGELES CITY, Philippines Dec 2 Filipino
priests sing and dance in a new musical based on the life of
Pope Francis that aims to draw more young people to the church
in Asia's largest Roman Catholic country.
The two-hour musical traces the life of Jorge Mario
Bergoglio from his childhood in Argentina to his election in
2013 as the first Latin American pontiff.
The makers of "I (heart sign) Pope Francis" based the mostly
English-language musical on news stories and literature about
the pope, but add fictional elements to complete the narrative.
Show director Andy Alviz said the performance depicted the
challenges as well as rewards of Catholic priesthood, hitting
"many birds with one stone".
"You entertain, you evangelize and at the same time, it's
also a vocation campaign for young audiences who want to become
priests or nuns some day," Alviz said.
The 50-odd cast of amateur actors with day jobs showcases
the talents of five real-life priests, including Ric Luzung in
the lead role as the pope.
Luzung, a veteran of the stage in community theatre, sings
and dances in a musical featuring 24 original songs.
The props used in the show were mostly sourced from
Philippine churches, but a white skull cap was imported from the
Vatican to match the one worn by Pope Francis.
The musical premieres in Angeles City, about 90 km (56
miles) north of the capital, Manila, on Dec. 12 and will run
until January next year.
Pope Francis, the leader of 1.2 billion Roman Catholics, is
scheduled to spend five days in the Philippines when he makes
his second trip to Asia in January. It was not clear whether he
would be able to fit the musical in his itinerary.
