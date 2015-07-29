MANILA, July 29 A 18.99 billion pesos ($417.91
million) project to modernise a port in the southern Philippines
has attracted interest from five groups, a government official
said on Wednesday, with bids due to be lodged by the fourth
quarter.
The government aims to award the contract in April to
develop, operate and manage the Davao Sasa port over a 30-year
concession period. It will be the first public-private
partnership project award by the government on Mindanao, an
island blighted by a long-running Islamist militant insurgency.
The five groups that have submitted pre-qualification
documents included Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp
partnered with Dutch firm APM Terminals Management BV,
, Cosette Canilao, head of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP)
Centre, told reporters.
Asian Terminals Inc has teamed up with DP World Ltd
, from the United Arab Emirates in submitting pre-bid
documents, Canilao said.
Other firms that submitted qualification papers were
International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI),
owned by the Philippines' third richest man Enrique Razon,
France's Bollore SA and Singapore's Portek
International Pte Ltd, Canilao said.
An ICTSI official confirmed the company's participation in
the pre-qualification process, while San Miguel officials were
not immediately available for comment.
The government PPP programme aims to upgrade ageing
infrastructure in one of Asia's fastest growing economies.
The Davao region exports bananas - the Philippines is the
world's second largest exporter of the fruit.
The government has so far awarded 10 infrastructure projects
worth 168 billion pesos ($3.7 billion) since launching the PPP
programme in 2010. Eleven other projects worth $11.9 billion
have been rolled out.
($1 = 45.4600 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)