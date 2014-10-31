MANILA Oct 31 Twenty-eight companies in the Philippines have committed to use their diesel-fuelled generators to help ease a looming power shortage that could cripple one of Asia's fast-growing economies, Manila Electric Co (Meralco) said on Friday.

The Meralco customers, mostly mall operators and condominium developers including SM Prime Holdings Inc, Ayala Land Inc and Robinsons Land Corp, will switch on their generator sets that can produce up to 163 megawatts instead of drawing power from the Luzon grid next year, Meralco said in a published announcement.

The country faces a power shortfall that energy officials said could trigger up to three hours of rolling brownouts a day in Luzon from March to July next year, hurting its revitalised manufacturing sector and booming call centre industries.

The Department of Energy has set a Dec. 1 deadline for companies with generator sets to sign up for a demand-side management solution to the power shortage, called Interruptible Load Programme (ILP).

The scheme covers big power users with loads of at least 1 MW. Switching on generators may mean additional costs for participants but the government is looking to compensate them with tax incentives or fuel subsidies.

If the government will rely solely on the ILP to avert outages, energy officials said big firms with a combined capacity of as much as 1,400 megawatt must commit to run their generator sets.

The government is also counting on energy conservation measures as it struggles to get emergency powers from the country's Congress to contract new generation capacity, which may be expensive and could push power prices higher.

Some 16,400 MW of new supply is planned in the country over the next five years to meet growing demand, but some projects have been held up by environmental opposition to coal-fired stations, while others are waiting for customers to commit to long-term supply deals. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Sunil Nair)