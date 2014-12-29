Mass housing developer 8990 Holdings Inc plans to issue up to 5 billion pesos ($111.76 million) worth of corporate bonds by the first half of 2015, as it prepares to roll out more residential units next year, the Manila Standard Today reported, citing company president and chief executive Januario Jesus Atencio. (bit.ly/1wVNQtC)

