The Philippine government and the Asian Development Bank
will be processing as much as $1.42 billion worth of
loans in 2016 and 2017, the Business Mirror reported, citing
data from the National Economic and Development Authority.
Projects to be funded by official development assistance
loans from the Manila-based multilateral development bank amount
to $620 million in 2016 and $800 million in 2017, covering three
projects each year. (bit.ly/1K4MYrf)
