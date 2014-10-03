The Philippine unit of American energy firm AES Corp is
offering its battery energy storage technology as a possible
long-term solution to the country's worsening power supply
deficiency, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.
AES market business leader Neeraj Bhat said the company has
also been offering the energy storage technology in other
countries. "This project started prior to the emergency power
issue. The BES is potentially part of the solution because it
will free up capacity for energy generation. If we can get it in
time for summer then we will contribute to the solution," he
said.
