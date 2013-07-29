BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Metro Pacific bags $531 mln road project - BusinessMirror
----
NGCP readies $2 bln prepayment to govt - Manila Standard Today
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
LOS ANGELES, April 7 One of the worst droughts in California history has officially ended, Governor Jerry Brown declared on Friday, but not before it strained the state's farm economy and threatened water supplies for millions of residents.