The Philippines' Department of Transportation and Communications may again postpone Friday's bidding for the 17.5 billion peso ($400 million) contract to expand and operate the Mactan-Cebu international airport as the government focuses on dealing with the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

($1 = 43.7325 Philippine pesos)

