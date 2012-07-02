BRIEF-Industrial Bank to pay preferred stock annual div for FY 2016 on June 14
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6 yuan(before tax)/share for code 360005 and 5.4 yuan/share for code 360012 for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 13
