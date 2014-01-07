The Department of Transportation and Communications is looking into the alleged conflict of interest raised against two bidders of the 17.5 billion pesos ($391.5 million) Mactan Cebu International Airport capacity expansion project. (link.reuters.com/naw75v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.7 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)