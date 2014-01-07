BRIEF-Vunani anticipates FY HEPS of between 18.6 cents and 19.8 cents
* Anticipates that it will report FY headline earnings per share of between 18.6 cents and 19.8 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The Department of Transportation and Communications is looking into the alleged conflict of interest raised against two bidders of the 17.5 billion pesos ($391.5 million) Mactan Cebu International Airport capacity expansion project. (link.reuters.com/naw75v)
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.