A group of businessmen has urged the Philippine Supreme Court to stop a joint venture of local firm Megawide Construction Corp and India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd from undertaking the 17.5-billion peso ($389-million) Mactan-Cebu international airport expansion project, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported citing a court petition.

