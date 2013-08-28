BRIEF-Ford says investing $4.5 bln & introducing 13 new electric vehicles globally in next 5 years
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ