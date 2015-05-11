Tokyo-based Sojitz Corp has joined the list of companies interested in bidding for the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects worth 108.2 billion pesos ($2.43 billion) covering five regional airports, the Philippine Star reported, quoting PPP Centre Executive Director Cosette Canilao.

Other companies that bought bid documents are Metro Pacific Investments Corp, JG Summit Holdings Inc, San Miguel Corp, the combination of GMR Infrastructure Ltd and Megawide Construction Corp, Philippine Skylanders and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, the report said. (bit.ly/1zRgCik)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.5600 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)