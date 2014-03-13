The Philippine Stock Exchange is moving to delist Alphaland Corp , a joint venture between British fund Ashmore and Filipino businessman Roberto Ongpin, for "willful intent" to mislead the bourse and the investing public, while a company spokesperson said it intends to file an appeal, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

