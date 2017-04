Filipino businessman Roberto Ongpin plans to challenge the Philippine Stock Exchange's decision to delist Alphaland Corp , a joint venture between British fund Ashmore and Ongpin, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

Ongpin also assured stockholders that all projects by the property developer remain unhampered, the report said. (bit.ly/1uwKDxC)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)