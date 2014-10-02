BRIEF-Muthoot Capital Services recommends issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees
* Says recommended issue NCDs worth 2 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Philippine property developer Alphaland Corp now expects to be delisted by next month for violating disclosure rules, having dropped an initial plan to appeal its case with the Supreme Court, the BusinessWorld newspaper quoted the company president as saying.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says recommended issue NCDs worth 2 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss government on Tuesday played down Switzerland's reappearance on a U.S. Treasury watch list of potential currency manipulators, saying the status would have no immediate consequences.