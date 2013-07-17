Fitch Rates Bank Lampung's Senior Bond 'A(idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned Indonesia-based PT. Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung's (Bank Lampung, A(idn)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured bonds IV/2017 a National Long-Term Rating of 'A(idn)'. The bank plans to issue up to IDR750 billion of bonds, which will have a maturity of up to five years. The proceeds will be used to support Bank Lampung's business growth. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations