Philippine lender Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co's investment banking unit, First Metro Investment Corp, is in talks for a regional partnership with Affin Bank Bhd, PT Mandiri Sekuritas and Saigon Securities as part of its strategy for the ASEAN economic integration in 2015, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Bureau; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)