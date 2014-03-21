BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
Four major vehicle assemblers are looking to establish new automotive manufacturing facilities in the Philippines, with combined investments of at least $2 billion, the Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo as saying.
Domingo did not name the car manufacturers.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.