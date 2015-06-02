President Benigno Aquino approved the Comprehensive Automotive
Resurgence Strategy that will provide incentives to the local
production of vehicles, the Standard reported, citing the Trade
Department.
The incentives package is expected to attract more than 27
billion pesos ($606 million) in new parts manufacturing
investments, locally produce at least 600,000 vehicles and
generate a total economic activity estimated to be worth 300
billion pesos over a six-year period. (bit.ly/1SRX3wN)
----
($1 = 44.5100 Philippine pesos)
