BRIEF-Misr Oils And Soap Nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 3.4 million versus EGP 165,000 year ago
Sales of Philippine vehicle importers rose 16 percent in April from a year ago on the back of the positive performance posted by both light commercial vehicle and passenger car segments, the Philippine Star newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/zus49v)
DUBAI, April 30 Petrochemical shares helped lift the Saudi Arabian bourse in early trade on Sunday after strong first-quarter earnings in the sector. Neighbouring stock markets were mostly lower.