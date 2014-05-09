BRIEF-Fujian Nuoqi Co says entered into Loan agreement with Daye Trust Company Limited
* Loan agreement entered into between co and Daye Trust Company Limited in which company was granted a loan facility of up to RMB80mln
Vehicle sales grew by nearly a fifth annually in April, driven by the strong performance of the passenger car and commercial vehicle segments, according to a joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc and the Truck Manufacturers Association, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.
* Chen Quanyi has tendered his resignation as an executive director