BRIEF-Steadfast Group to acquire a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers
* Announces agreement to acquire a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Aboitiz Power inks $546 mln wort h of deals for power plant - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
PNOC-EC eyes offering of shares in fourth quarter - Inquirer
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Announces agreement to acquire a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's stock market rebounded in early trade on Thursday after losing 9.7 percent since neighbouring Arab states cut diplomatic and trade relations with it early this week, while an overnight plunge in oil prices weighed on Saudi Arabia's bourse.