Ayala Corp. and Aboitiz Land Inc. urged President Aquino to uphold strict bidding rules for the 35.4 billion pesos ($819 million) Cavite-Laguna Expressway public-private partnership deal where their consortium is the frontrunner, amid a row between the government and disqualified conglomerate San Miguel Corp, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

