BRIEF-Quest for Growth Q1 operating result turns to profit of EUR 15.3 million
* Q1 operating profit EUR 15.3 million versus loss EUR 3.6 million ($3.9 million) year ago
Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines' top developer, is investing around 11 billion pesos ($245.9 million) to scale up its interest in the local tourism industry with the goal of doubling its hotel and resort room inventory to 4,100 by 2016, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.
MILAN, April 27 Italian toll-road group Atlantia said on Thursday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its Italian motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz .