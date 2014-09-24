Property developer Ayala Land Inc is investing 75 billion pesos ($1.68 billion) to develop a new community in Porac, Pampanga, as it seeks to lure homeowners and manufacturers to northern Luzon, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

