MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi boosted by civil servant perk restoration, Egypt corrects
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
Property developer Ayala Land Inc is investing 75 billion pesos ($1.68 billion) to develop a new community in Porac, Pampanga, as it seeks to lure homeowners and manufacturers to northern Luzon, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.
(1 US dollar = 44.5200 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
CAIRO, April 23 Egypt's largest listed real estate developer Talaat Mostafa has bought a 500-feddan (acre) plot in Egypt's new administrative capital for 4.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($243.77 million), the company said on Sunday.