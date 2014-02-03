BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp and London-based Pearson Plc have formed a joint venture to invest and manage a chain of secondary schools in the Philippines, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.
()
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: