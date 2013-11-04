Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines' top developer, said it
was reviewing "all options" to beat rival SM Land Inc's $1.3
billion offer for a Manila Bay land reclamation project, the
Malaya reported.
Ayala Land is hoping the Pasay City government will
reconsider its decision rejecting a request to extend the Nov. 4
deadline to submit bids for the project. (Malaya)
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom)