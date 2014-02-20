Philippine developer Ayala Land Inc plans to invest 5.3 billion pesos ($119 million) in the healthcare business, aiming to put up a network of 10 hospitals and 10 clinics within five years, Malaya Business Insight reported.

(link.reuters.com/cuj96v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.6100 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)