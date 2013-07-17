BRIEF-Zhejiang China Light & Textile Industrial City Group to pay annual cash div as 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Zhejiang China Light & Textile Industrial City Group Co Ltd :
Ashmore group to sell out of Alphaland - The Philippine Star
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned Indonesia-based PT. Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung's (Bank Lampung, A(idn)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured bonds IV/2017 a National Long-Term Rating of 'A(idn)'. The bank plans to issue up to IDR750 billion of bonds, which will have a maturity of up to five years. The proceeds will be used to support Bank Lampung's business growth. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.03 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 7