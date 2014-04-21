BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group sets quarterly dividend of $0.57per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.57per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' biggest lender, will consider an opportunity to bid for the government's controlling stake in unlisted United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB), the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper quoted BDO Chairwoman Teresita Sy Coson as saying.
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that first quarter net profit rose 39.5 percent to 286 million euros ($311.5 million), lifted in part by divestiture of the shareholding in BATS Global Markets.