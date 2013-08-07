BRIEF-Augusta Capital increases NPT stake to 18.85 pct
* Augusta capital ltd - following that, augusta capital will be largest shareholder in npt
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)
* Augusta capital ltd - following that, augusta capital will be largest shareholder in npt
WELLINGTON, April 7 New Zealand began a major clean-up operation on Friday after heavy rain and floodwaters from the tail end of Cyclone Debbie swamped towns in the North Island and caused landslips that blocked roads.
NEW YORK, April 6 Investors pulled $11.9 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, according to Lipper data on Thursday, marking the largest withdrawals since December.