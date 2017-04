The Philippines' largest lender BDO Unibank Inc is seeking to raise up to 5 billion pesos ($115 million) from an offering of long-term time deposit certificates starting this week, as it seeks to extend the maturity profile of its funding sources, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

